Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,143,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 317,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 54,352 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,049,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TBLL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,087. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

