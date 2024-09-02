Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 0.6% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 407,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.0% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at $121,021,393,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,806,458 shares of company stock worth $324,393,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.82. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

