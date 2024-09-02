Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance
RWJ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,376. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
