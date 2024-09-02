Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $417,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ELF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,425. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

