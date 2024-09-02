Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.36. 1,033,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.64 and a 200 day moving average of $288.19.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

