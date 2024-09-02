Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

