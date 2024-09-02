HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 305,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 73,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.