Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 164 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 372,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.81. 1,148,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.24 and its 200-day moving average is $342.93.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

