Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $483.34. 2,982,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Mastercard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

