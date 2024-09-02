Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.63. 929,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,851. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

