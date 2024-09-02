Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 9,812 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,317,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.52. 190,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

