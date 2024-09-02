Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $249,884,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,117. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $557.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

