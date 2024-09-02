Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 6.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of HMY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,257,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 340,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 84,258 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 63.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 609,971 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

