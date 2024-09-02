HC Wainwright Raises Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $1.90

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.90 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

