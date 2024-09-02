HC Wainwright Raises Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $1.90

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.90 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.05.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
