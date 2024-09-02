HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
Edap Tms Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.
