Head-To-Head Contrast: Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) versus 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -147.43% -37.66% -28.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $2.00 million 9.00 -$4.72 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $187.19 million 0.41 -$43.92 million ($4.00) -0.49

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services. It also provides teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

