Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 804,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,841 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 54,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.80. 2,505,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,482. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

