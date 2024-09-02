HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.