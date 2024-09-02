Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

