Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 617,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $369,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.76. 162,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,164. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

