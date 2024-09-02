HI (HI) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $242,865.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,485.93 or 1.00108252 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048124 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $252,658.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

