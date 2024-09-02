Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,517. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 271.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 509,219 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,107,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,667,000 after buying an additional 408,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

