Hilltop Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

