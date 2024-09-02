Hilltop Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hilltop Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after buying an additional 238,352 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 131.0% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPEM opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

