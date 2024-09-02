Hilltop Partners LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

