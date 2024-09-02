Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 117,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hilltop Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,271 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $80.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

