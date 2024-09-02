Hilltop Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after buying an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.49. The firm has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.