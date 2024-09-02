Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,234. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average of $208.37. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

