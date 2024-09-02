Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 766 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,129.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 214,122 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.80.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

