Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $74,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $207.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

