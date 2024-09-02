Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $207.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

