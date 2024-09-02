Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,230,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.91 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.