Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hongli Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Hongli Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,166. Hongli Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Get Hongli Group alerts:

Hongli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.