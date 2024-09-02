Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hongli Group Trading Up 5.0 %
Hongli Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,166. Hongli Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.
Hongli Group Company Profile
