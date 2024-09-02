HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

