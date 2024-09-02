Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 810 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Target by 98.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 23.4% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $153.62. 3,933,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,365. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

