Hudson Canyon Capital Management Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.1% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.87 on Friday, reaching $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,490. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $659.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

