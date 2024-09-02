Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.05. 1,250,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,451. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

