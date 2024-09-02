Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,000 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH opened at $33.45 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Insider Activity

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $187,026.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

