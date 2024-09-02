iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

ICLK traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,437. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

