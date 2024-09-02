IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

