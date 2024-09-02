IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

