IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $113.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

