Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.40. 968,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $171.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 314,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $6,579,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile



Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

