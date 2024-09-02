Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDPGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDPFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

INDP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

