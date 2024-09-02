Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

INDP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

