Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 43,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 39.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

