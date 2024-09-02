InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

InflaRx Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). InflaRx had a negative net margin of 44,046.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InflaRx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.