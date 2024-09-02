Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Informatica by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,245.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Informatica’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

