Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

