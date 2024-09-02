Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 95 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.