Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 95 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.