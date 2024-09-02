Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises 0.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,996 shares of company stock worth $24,596,606. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.